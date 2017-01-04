Campus security cameras raise ethical questions

With 30 minutes left on the clock, neither the Palo Alto High School (7-1-0) nor Sequoia High School’s (1-2) boys’ soccer team had scored on one another. But in the span of three minutes, the Vikings scored two goals to defeat Sequoia 2-0 yesterday at Paly.
Walt Disney Animation Studios, famously known for its animated princess movies such as “The Princess in the Frog,” “Cinderella,” and “Brave,” recently came out with yet another inspiring princess movie titled “Moana.” With a beautiful message about female empowerment and cultural appreciation, Disney finally perfected an inspiring princess movie for not only young girls but people of all ages and cultures.
As Palo Alto High School’s winter sports teams prepare for another exciting season following the winter break, The Paly Voice sat down with the elected captains of this years girls’ and boys’ soccer, basketball and wrestling teams for exclusive information on their positions and outlooks for the upcoming season.
The bright lights, dazzling costumes, and vivid sets part of every theater production are essential in transporting captivated audiences to other worlds in which dramatic stories, played out by Palo Alto High School’s talented actors and actresses, can seem life-like. But behind the scenes, students dressed in all black are busy making the whole production possible, and without them, the show would not go on.
