Wednesday, January 4, 2017

  First semester will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
    15328184_1268811829857234_1042461844_n

    Screen Shot 2016-12-08 at 9.12.17 PM

    Junior Chloe Iglehart studies diligently at a local Starbucks. Photo by Maya Reuven.

    DSC_0024

    IMG_7837

News

IMG_0062

Campus security cameras raise ethical questions

Several new small, inconspicuous cameras have come online in the past few weeks to help the Palo Alto High School administration patrol the campus.

Sports

15328184_1268811829857234_1042461844_n

Boys’ soccer dominates Sequoia in final minutes

With 30 minutes left on the clock, neither the Palo Alto High School (7-1-0) nor Sequoia High School’s (1-2) boys’ soccer team had scored on one another. But in the span of three minutes, the Vikings scored two goals to defeat Sequoia 2-0 yesterday at Paly.

Opinion

Junior Chloe Iglehart studies diligently at a local Starbucks. Photo by Maya Reuven.

Dear admin: Reduce stress, extend review days

While we appreciate your efforts to reduce the stress on our strained community, we are running into the same problem as we have with all of your endeavors – it is simply not enough.

Multimedia

15146685_10210235704545753_1042279418_o

Verbatim: What are you thankful for?

Palo Alto High School students and staff are celebrating Thanksgiving break during these days off. The Paly Voice asked various students and staff what they have come to appreciate most this year.

Features

15536932_1185958024821559_1498807022_o

Stage tech: The unseen side of theater

The bright lights, dazzling costumes, and vivid sets part of every theater production are essential in transporting captivated audiences to other worlds in which dramatic stories, played out by Palo Alto High School’s talented actors and actresses, can seem life-like. But behind the scenes, students dressed in all black are busy making the whole production possible, and without them, the show would not go on.

A & E

Screen Shot 2016-12-08 at 9.12.17 PM

‘Moana’ will flow its way into your heart

Walt Disney Animation Studios, famously known for its animated princess movies such as “The Princess in the Frog,” “Cinderella,” and “Brave,” recently came out with yet another inspiring princess movie titled “Moana.” With a beautiful message about female empowerment and cultural appreciation, Disney finally perfected an inspiring princess movie for not only young girls but people of all ages and cultures.